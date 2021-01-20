Elliott Broidy, a major fundraiser for President Donald Trump and the Republican Party, was one of many people who received a pardon from Trump on his last day in office. Photo: AP Elliott Broidy, a major fundraiser for President Donald Trump and the Republican Party, was one of many people who received a pardon from Trump on his last day in office. Photo: AP
Elliott Broidy, a major fundraiser for President Donald Trump and the Republican Party, was one of many people who received a pardon from Trump on his last day in office. Photo: AP
Donald Trump
This Week in Asia /  Politics

Malaysia’s 1MDB scandal echoes in US as Jho Low associate is pardoned by Trump

  • Top Republican donor Elliott Broidy, who helped Malaysian financier illicitly lobby US government, wins reprieve on Trump’s last day in office
  • Broidy was one of several people caught up in the scandal, with former Malaysian PM Najib Razak the most notable

Topic |   Donald Trump
Bhavan Jaipragas
Bhavan Jaipragas

Updated: 4:56pm, 20 Jan, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Elliott Broidy, a major fundraiser for President Donald Trump and the Republican Party, was one of many people who received a pardon from Trump on his last day in office. Photo: AP Elliott Broidy, a major fundraiser for President Donald Trump and the Republican Party, was one of many people who received a pardon from Trump on his last day in office. Photo: AP
Elliott Broidy, a major fundraiser for President Donald Trump and the Republican Party, was one of many people who received a pardon from Trump on his last day in office. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE