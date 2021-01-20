Elliott Broidy, a major fundraiser for President Donald Trump and the Republican Party, was one of many people who received a pardon from Trump on his last day in office. Photo: AP
Malaysia’s 1MDB scandal echoes in US as Jho Low associate is pardoned by Trump
- Top Republican donor Elliott Broidy, who helped Malaysian financier illicitly lobby US government, wins reprieve on Trump’s last day in office
- Broidy was one of several people caught up in the scandal, with former Malaysian PM Najib Razak the most notable
