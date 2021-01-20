A dragon fruit, which Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s home state of Gujarat wants to rename after the lotus flower. Photo: SCMP
Indian state of Gujarat renames dragon fruit to spite China, gets roasted online
- In Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s home state of Gujarat, the fruit will now be known as ‘kamalam’ after the Sanskrit name for lotus
- Officials said the word dragon is ‘associated with China’ – despite India mainly importing the fruits from Vietnam and South America
Topic | India
