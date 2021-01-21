Pro-democracy demonstrators give a three-finger salute while marching against the backdrop of a portrait of King Maha Vajiralongkorn in Bangkok. Photo: Reuters
Thailand ramps up use of royal insult law, further stoking dissent among activists
- Authorites have doubled down on the use of Section 112 or the lèse-majesté law, including on opposition politician Thanathorn Juangroongruangkit
- But to activists rallying for constitutional and monarchy reform, the law no longer holds the sway it once did and analysts say it could fuel more protests
