An Indonesian report found that while the overall picture was of ‘a manageable threat with nothing to undermine political stability and nothing beyond police capacity to manage’, regeneration within militant networks remained a concern. Photo: Reuters
Isis support in Indonesia drops, but warnings of ‘pop up’ terror cells
- The Institute of Policy Analysis of Conflict said better law enforcement, the collapse of Isis, and the coronavirus reduced pro-Islamic State activity in 2020
- The challenge is to prevent recruitment and regeneration of groups including Jemaah Islamiah, whose leader Abu Bakar Bashir was recently released
Topic | Indonesia
