The Diaoyu Islands, known in Japan as the Senkakus. Photo: Kyodo
Tokyo seeks US vow of support in East China Sea, as dispute with Beijing heats up
- Japanese and US national security chiefs spoke after Biden’s inauguration, and Washington reiterated their defence deal applied to the Diaoyu Islands, known as the Senkakus in Japan
- Chinese ships in the disputed area have become an urgent issue for Tokyo, which also sent a diplomatic note to the UN over China’s activities in the South China Sea
Topic | Japan
