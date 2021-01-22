The Diaoyu Islands, known in Japan as the Senkakus. Photo: Kyodo The Diaoyu Islands, known in Japan as the Senkakus. Photo: Kyodo
Tokyo seeks US vow of support in East China Sea, as dispute with Beijing heats up

  • Japanese and US national security chiefs spoke after Biden’s inauguration, and Washington reiterated their defence deal applied to the Diaoyu Islands, known as the Senkakus in Japan
  • Chinese ships in the disputed area have become an urgent issue for Tokyo, which also sent a diplomatic note to the UN over China’s activities in the South China Sea

Julian Ryall
Julian Ryall in Tokyo

Updated: 5:21pm, 22 Jan, 2021

