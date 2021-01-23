American flags at the base of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial Wall in Washington, DC. Photo: AFP American flags at the base of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial Wall in Washington, DC. Photo: AFP
American flags at the base of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial Wall in Washington, DC. Photo: AFP
Diplomacy
This Week in Asia /  Politics

When President Biden gets tough on China, can US count on Vietnam?

  • New leaderships give Washington and Hanoi a chance to boost ties, but Vietnam will be keen not to anger communist stablemate China
  • To win Hanoi’s trust, the US may need to tone down its human rights criticisms and take a tough line in the South China Sea

Topic |   Diplomacy
Maria Siow
Maria Siow

Updated: 5:24pm, 23 Jan, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
American flags at the base of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial Wall in Washington, DC. Photo: AFP American flags at the base of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial Wall in Washington, DC. Photo: AFP
American flags at the base of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial Wall in Washington, DC. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE