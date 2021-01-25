A worker at a Top Glove factory outside Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. Photo: Reuters
Coronavirus boom for Malaysia’s rubber glove industry loses shine amid worker rights abuses
- The pandemic has sent demand for rubber gloves rocketing, giving a boon to both firms such as Top Glove and the wider Malaysian economy
- But as investors point the finger over workers’ living conditions, experts say action is needed to keep ahead of competitors in China and Southeast Asia
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
