Military trucks seen in the Ladakh region. Photo: Reuters
Indian army reveals ‘minor’ border clash with Chinese troops
- Media reports said a Chinese patrol last week tried to cross into Indian territory and was forced back, sparking a brawl that injured troops on both sides
- The confirmation of the incident fuels concerns of a new eastern front opening up in the ongoing dispute over the 3,488km Line of Actual Control
Topic | China-India border dispute
