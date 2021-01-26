Taro Kono speaks during a press conference at the Foreign Correspondents’ Club of Japan in June last year. Photo: EPA Taro Kono speaks during a press conference at the Foreign Correspondents’ Club of Japan in June last year. Photo: EPA
Taro Kono speaks during a press conference at the Foreign Correspondents’ Club of Japan in June last year. Photo: EPA
This Week in Asia /  Politics

For Japan’s Covid-19 vaccine tsar Taro Kono, will a successful vaccination drive put him one step closer to prime ministership?

  • Reform minister Kono was handed the tricky vaccination portfolio after a poll placed him as the public’s top choice for prime minister
  • It’s caused a buzz with analysts speculating whether Kono’s success would boost support for PM Yoshihide Suga or help him attain the top leadership role

Topic |   Coronavirus pandemic
Julian Ryall
Julian Ryall

Updated: 3:07pm, 26 Jan, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Taro Kono speaks during a press conference at the Foreign Correspondents’ Club of Japan in June last year. Photo: EPA Taro Kono speaks during a press conference at the Foreign Correspondents’ Club of Japan in June last year. Photo: EPA
Taro Kono speaks during a press conference at the Foreign Correspondents’ Club of Japan in June last year. Photo: EPA
READ FULL ARTICLE