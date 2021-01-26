South Korean President Moon Jae-in takes a call from Chinese President Xi Jinping. Photo: DPA South Korean President Moon Jae-in takes a call from Chinese President Xi Jinping. Photo: DPA
Xi charms Moon as China and US compete for an ally in South Korea

  • Leaders of China and South Korea agree to boost ties and reschedule visit by Xi Jinping in first phone exchange in eight months
  • Move seen as a “charm offensive” by Beijing to thwart plans by Joe Biden administration to engage Seoul in an anti-China alliance of democracies

Park Chan-kyong
Updated: 12:00am, 27 Jan, 2021

