South Korean President Moon Jae-in takes a call from Chinese President Xi Jinping. Photo: DPA
Xi charms Moon as China and US compete for an ally in South Korea
- Leaders of China and South Korea agree to boost ties and reschedule visit by Xi Jinping in first phone exchange in eight months
- Move seen as a “charm offensive” by Beijing to thwart plans by Joe Biden administration to engage Seoul in an anti-China alliance of democracies
Topic | Diplomacy
South Korean President Moon Jae-in takes a call from Chinese President Xi Jinping. Photo: DPA