A person is seen behind a giant rainbow flag. Singapore police have arrested three people for staging a brief peaceful protest against transphobia. Photo: EPA
Singapore rights groups speak out over arrests for transphobia protest
- The rare protest was held amid anger in the LGBT community over a student’s claims that the Education Ministry interfered with her transition
- In response, the ministry and Institute of Mental Health said her school was ‘committed to providing the education support the student needs’
