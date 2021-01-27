A person is seen behind a giant rainbow flag. Singapore police have arrested three people for staging a brief peaceful protest against transphobia. Photo: EPA A person is seen behind a giant rainbow flag. Singapore police have arrested three people for staging a brief peaceful protest against transphobia. Photo: EPA
A person is seen behind a giant rainbow flag. Singapore police have arrested three people for staging a brief peaceful protest against transphobia. Photo: EPA
Singapore rights groups speak out over arrests for transphobia protest

  • The rare protest was held amid anger in the LGBT community over a student’s claims that the Education Ministry interfered with her transition
  • In response, the ministry and Institute of Mental Health said her school was ‘committed to providing the education support the student needs’

Bhavan Jaipragas
Updated: 1:27pm, 27 Jan, 2021

