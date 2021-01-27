The new law allows the Chinese coastguard to use “all necessary means” to stop or prevent threats from foreign vessels. Photo: Weibo
‘It’s a time bomb’: Philippine analysts say Beijing’s coastguard law sets stage for armed conflict in South China Sea
- The new legislation allows China’s coastguard to fire on foreign vessels in disputed waters, board and inspect ships, and demolish structures built by other countries
- Experts say it presents a serious threat to Filipino fisherfolk in their own waters, and could see the eruption of violence potentially drawing in Manila’s treaty ally, the US
Topic | The Philippines
The new law allows the Chinese coastguard to use “all necessary means” to stop or prevent threats from foreign vessels. Photo: Weibo