The new law allows the Chinese coastguard to use “all necessary means” to stop or prevent threats from foreign vessels. Photo: Weibo The new law allows the Chinese coastguard to use “all necessary means” to stop or prevent threats from foreign vessels. Photo: Weibo
The new law allows the Chinese coastguard to use “all necessary means” to stop or prevent threats from foreign vessels. Photo: Weibo
The Philippines
This Week in Asia /  Politics

‘It’s a time bomb’: Philippine analysts say Beijing’s coastguard law sets stage for armed conflict in South China Sea

  • The new legislation allows China’s coastguard to fire on foreign vessels in disputed waters, board and inspect ships, and demolish structures built by other countries
  • Experts say it presents a serious threat to Filipino fisherfolk in their own waters, and could see the eruption of violence potentially drawing in Manila’s treaty ally, the US

Topic |   The Philippines
Alan Robles
Alan Robles

Updated: 4:18pm, 27 Jan, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
The new law allows the Chinese coastguard to use “all necessary means” to stop or prevent threats from foreign vessels. Photo: Weibo The new law allows the Chinese coastguard to use “all necessary means” to stop or prevent threats from foreign vessels. Photo: Weibo
The new law allows the Chinese coastguard to use “all necessary means” to stop or prevent threats from foreign vessels. Photo: Weibo
READ FULL ARTICLE