The Chinese flag behind razor wire at a housing compound in Yangisar, south of Kashgar, in China’s western Xinjiang region. Photo: AFP
Why is Isis silent on China’s Uygur Muslims, when US alleges genocide?
- The terror group has kept strangely quiet about China’s ‘re-education camps’, where over a million Uygurs have allegedly been interned
- Is it too busy waging jihad against America or has China’s clampdown made it too difficult for it to operate in Xinjiang? Or is it simply biding its time?
Topic | Terrorism
