President Rodrigo Duterte once vowed to end corruption in the Philippines. Last year, he offered to resign because he said it was impossible to stop. EPA-EFE
Philippines’ corruption rating under Duterte holds at same level: bad
- Transparency International report puts country in 115th place out of 180 as it sounds alarm on coronavirus-related graft
- It says Duterte government’s response to Covid-19 ‘characterised by abusive enforcement, and major violations of human rights and media freedom’
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
