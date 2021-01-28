President Rodrigo Duterte once vowed to end corruption in the Philippines. Last year, he offered to resign because he said it was impossible to stop. EPA-EFE President Rodrigo Duterte once vowed to end corruption in the Philippines. Last year, he offered to resign because he said it was impossible to stop. EPA-EFE
President Rodrigo Duterte once vowed to end corruption in the Philippines. Last year, he offered to resign because he said it was impossible to stop. EPA-EFE
This Week in Asia /  Politics

Philippines’ corruption rating under Duterte holds at same level: bad

  • Transparency International report puts country in 115th place out of 180 as it sounds alarm on coronavirus-related graft
  • It says Duterte government’s response to Covid-19 ‘characterised by abusive enforcement, and major violations of human rights and media freedom’

Topic |   Coronavirus pandemic
Raissa RoblesAlan Robles
Raissa Robles and Alan Robles

Updated: 11:03pm, 28 Jan, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
President Rodrigo Duterte once vowed to end corruption in the Philippines. Last year, he offered to resign because he said it was impossible to stop. EPA-EFE President Rodrigo Duterte once vowed to end corruption in the Philippines. Last year, he offered to resign because he said it was impossible to stop. EPA-EFE
President Rodrigo Duterte once vowed to end corruption in the Philippines. Last year, he offered to resign because he said it was impossible to stop. EPA-EFE
READ FULL ARTICLE