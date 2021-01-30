Yang Kaiheng, right, the force behind The Royal Singapore, with the company’s chief executive and creative director, Tham Why Keen. Photo: Clifford Lee
Singaporean once jailed for sedition now serves up inspiration (and ramen)
- Force behind The Royal Singapore media company, Yang Kaiheng, sets aside toxicity to publicise feel-good stories of ordinary people
- Although he denies his former website, The Real Singapore, spread xenophobic views, he now vows to uplift with positive online content
Topic | Singapore
