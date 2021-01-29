Takeo Shimizu, the ageing head of the Japanese communist group Chukaku-ha (Middle Core Faction). Photo: Zenshin
Communist rebel, 83, leaves hiding after 50 years to blast Japan’s coronavirus response – and call for revolution
- Ageing agitator Takeo Shimizu, head of Chukaku-hu (Middle Core Faction) went on the run following riots in 1971 that killed a police officer
- Now he’s back, claiming the coronavirus has brought about the ‘circumstances for a revolution’. Question is, has his audience died off?
