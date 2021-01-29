Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong of Singapore addressing the all-virtual World Economic Forum, which usually takes place in Davos, Switzerland. Photo: AFP Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong of Singapore addressing the all-virtual World Economic Forum, which usually takes place in Davos, Switzerland. Photo: AFP
Singapore’s Lee urges China to ‘recalibrate’ for global good

  • Speaking at World Economic Forum, PM says Beijing should provide ‘more global public goods’ to address international issues
  • He presses US and China to resolve tensions, warning of a ‘twilight struggle’ if they don’t

Kok Xinghui
Kok Xinghui in Singapore

Updated: 7:46pm, 29 Jan, 2021

