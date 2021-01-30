Delegates at the 13th National Congress of Vietnam's Communist Party, which is expected to choose a new leadership for the country. Photo: EPA-EFE Delegates at the 13th National Congress of Vietnam's Communist Party, which is expected to choose a new leadership for the country. Photo: EPA-EFE
Delegates at the 13th National Congress of Vietnam's Communist Party, which is expected to choose a new leadership for the country. Photo: EPA-EFE
South China Sea
This Week in Asia /  Politics

US-Vietnam defence ties expected to strengthen with new governments in place and China looming: analyst

  • With Hanoi eager for Washington’s help in countering Beijing in the South China Sea, the two sides are said to have much room for military cooperation
  • But they must overcome challenges such as Vietnam’s technical limitations and its lingering distrust toward the US before becoming strategic partners

Topic |   South China Sea
Maria Siow
Maria Siow

Updated: 12:24am, 30 Jan, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Delegates at the 13th National Congress of Vietnam's Communist Party, which is expected to choose a new leadership for the country. Photo: EPA-EFE Delegates at the 13th National Congress of Vietnam's Communist Party, which is expected to choose a new leadership for the country. Photo: EPA-EFE
Delegates at the 13th National Congress of Vietnam's Communist Party, which is expected to choose a new leadership for the country. Photo: EPA-EFE
READ FULL ARTICLE