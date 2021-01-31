A Papua New Guinean man wearing a shirt with the Chinese and Papua New Guinea flags takes a photo on his mobile phone during the 2018 opening of Independence Boulevard in Port Moresby. Photo: Reuters
As China looks to buy telecoms assets in the Pacific islands, can Australia jam the call?
- State-owned China Mobile’s reported interest in Digicel, the biggest mobile carrier in the region, is seen as being of serious national security concern to Canberra
- Analysts say the move will allow Beijing to spy on Australia’s neighbours, and Canberra is now apparently willing to finance a potential buyer to fend off China’s advances
