Myanmar state counsellor Aung San Suu Kyi. Photo: AP Myanmar state counsellor Aung San Suu Kyi. Photo: AP
Myanmar state counsellor Aung San Suu Kyi. Photo: AP
Myanmar
This Week in Asia /  Politics

Explainer |
Aung San Suu Kyi, her NLD party and the Myanmar military that staged the coup

  • The relationship between Suu Kyi and the country’s powerful military has deteriorated in recent years as state counsellor sought to expand civilian control
  • She sought to amend 2008 constitution guaranteeing military one-quarter of seats in parliament, prompting leaders of armed forces to reject results of November elections

Topic |   Myanmar
Reuters
Reuters

Updated: 1:45pm, 1 Feb, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Myanmar state counsellor Aung San Suu Kyi. Photo: AP Myanmar state counsellor Aung San Suu Kyi. Photo: AP
Myanmar state counsellor Aung San Suu Kyi. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE