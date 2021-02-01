Myanmar state counsellor Aung San Suu Kyi. Photo: AP
Explainer |
Aung San Suu Kyi, her NLD party and the Myanmar military that staged the coup
- The relationship between Suu Kyi and the country’s powerful military has deteriorated in recent years as state counsellor sought to expand civilian control
- She sought to amend 2008 constitution guaranteeing military one-quarter of seats in parliament, prompting leaders of armed forces to reject results of November elections
Topic | Myanmar
Myanmar state counsellor Aung San Suu Kyi. Photo: AP