An art installation at the University of the Philippines depicting the barricades made by students during the Diliman Commune uprising of 1971. Photo: University of the Philippines/Pol Torente An art installation at the University of the Philippines depicting the barricades made by students during the Diliman Commune uprising of 1971. Photo: University of the Philippines/Pol Torente
An art installation at the University of the Philippines depicting the barricades made by students during the Diliman Commune uprising of 1971. Photo: University of the Philippines/Pol Torente
The Philippines
This Week in Asia /  Politics

In the Philippines, ‘Diliman Commune’ a renewed symbol of resistance 50 years on

  • The eight-day uprising on a University of the Philippines’ campus looked to challenge the authority of soon-to-be dictator Ferdinand Marcos
  • It ended before protesters’ demands were met, but its repercussions can still be felt – and are becoming ever more relevant under Rodrigo Duterte

Topic |   The Philippines
Raissa Robles
Raissa Robles in Manila

Updated: 3:38pm, 1 Feb, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
An art installation at the University of the Philippines depicting the barricades made by students during the Diliman Commune uprising of 1971. Photo: University of the Philippines/Pol Torente An art installation at the University of the Philippines depicting the barricades made by students during the Diliman Commune uprising of 1971. Photo: University of the Philippines/Pol Torente
An art installation at the University of the Philippines depicting the barricades made by students during the Diliman Commune uprising of 1971. Photo: University of the Philippines/Pol Torente
READ FULL ARTICLE