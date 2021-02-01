01:29
Nguyen Phu Trong admits he is ‘not in good health’ after winning Vietnam’s party chief election
- With his ‘unprecedented’ third term in office, analysts say Communist Party chief Nguyen Phu Trong has effectively neutered his political opponents
- But a question mark hangs over the 76-year-old’s health, as Vietnam faces an uncertain future amid regional rivalries and a fresh Covid-19 outbreak
Topic | Vietnam
