Nguyen Phu Trong admits he is ‘not in good health’ after winning Vietnam’s party chief election

‘We have taken back millions’: Vietnam’s secretive Congress ends early with vows on growth, corruption fight

  • With his ‘unprecedented’ third term in office, analysts say Communist Party chief Nguyen Phu Trong has effectively neutered his political opponents
  • But a question mark hangs over the 76-year-old’s health, as Vietnam faces an uncertain future amid regional rivalries and a fresh Covid-19 outbreak

Chris Humphrey
Chris Humphrey in Hanoi and Bac Pham in Hanoi

Updated: 9:08pm, 1 Feb, 2021

