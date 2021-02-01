A soldier stands guard in City Hall in Yangon on February 1 after Myanmar's military seized power in a bloodless coup. Photo: AFP A soldier stands guard in City Hall in Yangon on February 1 after Myanmar's military seized power in a bloodless coup. Photo: AFP
Myanmar coup: protests and political instability on the cards, along with a test for Biden

  • Experts say the military’s move to seize power has sparked fears of human rights violations, with a return to democratic rule uncertain
  • The coup also has regional ramifications, with China keeping an eye on its investments and the new US administration expected to focus more on rights issues

Maria Siow
Updated: 11:42pm, 1 Feb, 2021

