A soldier stands guard in City Hall in Yangon on February 1 after Myanmar's military seized power in a bloodless coup. Photo: AFP
Myanmar coup: protests and political instability on the cards, along with a test for Biden
- Experts say the military’s move to seize power has sparked fears of human rights violations, with a return to democratic rule uncertain
- The coup also has regional ramifications, with China keeping an eye on its investments and the new US administration expected to focus more on rights issues
