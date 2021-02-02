Chinese-Australian businessman Chau Chak Wing leaves the Federal Court in Sydney. Photo: EPA
Chinese-Australian businessman Chau Chak Wing wins defamation case over report linking him to Communist Party, foreign interference
- Chau was awarded US$450,000 over claims he was a well-connected member of the CCP involved in influence-peddling and corruption
- Concerns about Chinese interference in Australian politics led to landmark foreign interference laws being passed in 2018
