Singapore’s contact-tracing app TraceTogether. Photo: AFP Singapore’s contact-tracing app TraceTogether. Photo: AFP
Coronavirus: Singapore to limit police use of TraceTogether contact-tracing data to seven types of criminal offences

  • Under a new bill, law enforcement agencies will be able to access data from the app for only seven types of cases, including terrorism, murder and rape
  • News that police had access to the data had caused a public outcry, as the government had previously said app would be used only for contact tracing

Dewey Sim
Dewey Sim in Singapore

Updated: 4:34pm, 2 Feb, 2021

