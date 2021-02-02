Guerillas of the communist New People's Army pictured in the Philippines in 2017. Photo: AFP
Critics of Philippines’ anti-terror law lumped in with communist rebels as deadly ‘red-tagging’ continues under Duterte
- Rights groups say hundreds have lost their lives over the past four years to a deadly game of finger pointing that equates any left-wing activity with terrorism
- Two retired judges who oppose the controversial new anti-terror law are among the latest to be singled out after an army officer accused them of sedition
Topic | The Philippines
