Aerobics instructor Khing Hnin Wai does a dance workout against the backdrop of Myanmar's unfolding military coup. Photo: Facebook
Myanmar aerobics instructor dances to Indonesian protest anthem as military coup unfolds
- The video of Khing Hnin Wai doing her fitness routine while armoured vehicles mass in front of Myanmar’s parliament has gone viral on Twitter and Facebook
- Indonesian internet users have pointed out that the song to which she is dancing, ‘Ampun Bang Jago’, is about the power struggle between the people and the authorities
