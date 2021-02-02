Chinese coastguard ships in the South China Sea. Photo: Reuters
In South China Sea, Philippines fights itself over Beijing’s coastguard law
- Foreign Secretary Teodoro Locsin Jnr rubbishes suggestion by presidential spokesman that Manila could take Beijing to an international tribunal
- Discord amid silence from Duterte suggests confusion in Manila’s response to a law critics fear will be used to enforce Beijing’s territorial claims
Topic | South China Sea
