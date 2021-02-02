Chinese coastguard ships in the South China Sea. Photo: Reuters Chinese coastguard ships in the South China Sea. Photo: Reuters
Chinese coastguard ships in the South China Sea. Photo: Reuters
South China Sea
This Week in Asia /  Politics

In South China Sea, Philippines fights itself over Beijing’s coastguard law

  • Foreign Secretary Teodoro Locsin Jnr rubbishes suggestion by presidential spokesman that Manila could take Beijing to an international tribunal
  • Discord amid silence from Duterte suggests confusion in Manila’s response to a law critics fear will be used to enforce Beijing’s territorial claims

Topic |   South China Sea
Alan Robles
Alan Robles

Updated: 8:44pm, 2 Feb, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Chinese coastguard ships in the South China Sea. Photo: Reuters Chinese coastguard ships in the South China Sea. Photo: Reuters
Chinese coastguard ships in the South China Sea. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE