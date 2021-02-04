Under Prime Minister Scott Morrison, Australia’s A$4 billion foreign aid programme has ramped up its focus on the Asia-Pacific amid unease over China’s growing influence in the region. Photo: Bloomberg
Australia cut foreign aid oversight to save costs, new document reveals, as it ramps up Asia-Pacific outreach to counter China
- The Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade last year closed two bodies monitoring its US$3 billion overseas aid programme, which has focused on the region as Beijing’s influence grows
- While it said the bodies’ ‘core functions’ would continue, the document shows staff were cut and ‘strategic evaluations’ entirely removed, prompting criticism from aid groups and scholars
