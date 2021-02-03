North Korean leader Kim Jong-un in Pyongyang. Photo: Reuters
UN says ‘reasonable grounds’ to believe crimes against humanity continuing in North Korea
- ‘Reasonable grounds’ to believe atrocities are still being perpetrated seven years after inquiry found human rights abuses ‘without parallel’, report says
- Prison inmates said to face enslavement and torture, while authorities persecute anyone seen as threat to Kim Jong-un, including religious believers
