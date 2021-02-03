North Korean leader Kim Jong-un in Pyongyang. Photo: Reuters North Korean leader Kim Jong-un in Pyongyang. Photo: Reuters
North Korean leader Kim Jong-un in Pyongyang. Photo: Reuters
North Korea
This Week in Asia /  Politics

UN says ‘reasonable grounds’ to believe crimes against humanity continuing in North Korea

  • ‘Reasonable grounds’ to believe atrocities are still being perpetrated seven years after inquiry found human rights abuses ‘without parallel’, report says
  • Prison inmates said to face enslavement and torture, while authorities persecute anyone seen as threat to Kim Jong-un, including religious believers

Topic |   North Korea
John Power
John Power

Updated: 8:30pm, 3 Feb, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
North Korean leader Kim Jong-un in Pyongyang. Photo: Reuters North Korean leader Kim Jong-un in Pyongyang. Photo: Reuters
North Korean leader Kim Jong-un in Pyongyang. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE