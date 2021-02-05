Myanmar nationals living in Japan at a February 3 protest against the military coup. Photo: Reuters Myanmar nationals living in Japan at a February 3 protest against the military coup. Photo: Reuters
‘We have no one on our side’: from Thailand to Singapore, Myanmar nationals react to coup with shock and sadness

  • Thailand, where around 80 per cent of all migrant workers are from Myanmar, has long been a destination for those fleeing military oppression and political instability
  • They, and their compatriots in Malaysia and Japan, are looking for avenues to make their feelings on the power grab heard – with many too afraid to return

Jitsiree ThongnoiCheryl Heng
Jitsiree Thongnoi and Cheryl Heng

Updated: 8:41am, 5 Feb, 2021

