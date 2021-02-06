Protesters in Myanmar with a picture of Aung San Suu Kyi after the military seized power in a coup. Photo: Reuters Protesters in Myanmar with a picture of Aung San Suu Kyi after the military seized power in a coup. Photo: Reuters
Myanmar coup: why military felt threatened by ‘stubborn’ Suu Kyi

  • The Tatmadaw claims its coup was a response to a fraudulent election in 2020, but it has been struggling to dominate the democracy icon for decades
  • Her NLD party’s growing clout at the ballot box and plans to amend a constitution rigged in the military’s favour seem to have set the clock black

Maria Siow
Updated: 8:53am, 6 Feb, 2021

