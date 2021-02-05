Malaysian PM Muhyiddin Yassin and Indonesian President Joko Widodo at the Presidential Palace in Jakarta on February 5, 2021. Photo: Indonesia's Presidential Palace via Reuters
Indonesia, Malaysia call for Asean meeting to discuss Myanmar coup as Muhyiddin says country has taken a ‘step backwards’
- Muhyiddin, who was in Jakarta for a brief visit, said a special meeting was necessary as the turmoil in Myanmar may jeopardise peace and stability of the region
- He and Joko Widodo also discussed cooperation over palm oil ‘discrimination’ by Europe, the protection of Indonesian domestic workers in Malaysia, and the South China Sea
