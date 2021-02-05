Bakamla ships are now outfitted with machine guns to better deal with encroachers in Indonesian waters. Photo: Bakamla Bakamla ships are now outfitted with machine guns to better deal with encroachers in Indonesian waters. Photo: Bakamla
Bakamla ships are now outfitted with machine guns to better deal with encroachers in Indonesian waters. Photo: Bakamla
South China Sea
Indonesia flags unease over Beijing’s South China Sea actions in comments from maritime security chief, army staff college

  • The head of the country’s Maritime Security Agency warned of a ‘spillover conflict’ with China in waters near the Natuna Islands
  • The warning came in the wake of Beijing’s passage of a new coastguard law, which allows it to use pre-emptive strikes on foreign vessels in waters it claims

Resty Woro Yuniar
Updated: 8:48pm, 5 Feb, 2021

