Bakamla ships are now outfitted with machine guns to better deal with encroachers in Indonesian waters. Photo: Bakamla
Indonesia flags unease over Beijing’s South China Sea actions in comments from maritime security chief, army staff college
- The head of the country’s Maritime Security Agency warned of a ‘spillover conflict’ with China in waters near the Natuna Islands
- The warning came in the wake of Beijing’s passage of a new coastguard law, which allows it to use pre-emptive strikes on foreign vessels in waters it claims
Topic | South China Sea
