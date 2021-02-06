A woman crosses a street past trams in Lisbon. Photo: AFP
Hongkongers are still drawn to a new life in Portugal, even with tighter Golden Visa rules
- Interest from Hongkongers in buying property and gaining residency is expected to grow, amid plans to exclude Lisbon and other areas from scheme
- Observers say countries such as Portugal offer an alternative for Hong Kong residents who want to leave the city and get access to a post-Brexit Europe
