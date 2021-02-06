A woman crosses a street past trams in Lisbon. Photo: AFP A woman crosses a street past trams in Lisbon. Photo: AFP
A woman crosses a street past trams in Lisbon. Photo: AFP
European Union
This Week in Asia /  Politics

Hongkongers are still drawn to a new life in Portugal, even with tighter Golden Visa rules

  • Interest from Hongkongers in buying property and gaining residency is expected to grow, amid plans to exclude Lisbon and other areas from scheme
  • Observers say countries such as Portugal offer an alternative for Hong Kong residents who want to leave the city and get access to a post-Brexit Europe

Topic |   European Union
Raquel Carvalho
Raquel Carvalho

Updated: 3:00pm, 6 Feb, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
A woman crosses a street past trams in Lisbon. Photo: AFP A woman crosses a street past trams in Lisbon. Photo: AFP
A woman crosses a street past trams in Lisbon. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE