Supporters of Myanmar’s military carry a portrait of junta leader General Min Aung Hlaing as they celebrate the coup in Naypyitaw. Photo: Reuters
Advantage China, as democracy slides from view in Southeast Asia
- Strongmen in power in Myanmar, Thailand and Cambodia, single parties in Laos and Vietnam, and democracy eroding in Philippines, Indonesia, Malaysia
- If Southeast Asia is in an ‘authoritarian race to the bottom’, analysts say it will play into the hands of one of the countries in the US-China rivalry. Guess which one?
Topic | Asean
