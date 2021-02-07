Protester hold images of detained Myanmar civilian leader Aung San Suu Kyi during a demonstration against the military coup outside the Myanmar Embassy in Bangkok on Sunday. Photo: AFP Protester hold images of detained Myanmar civilian leader Aung San Suu Kyi during a demonstration against the military coup outside the Myanmar Embassy in Bangkok on Sunday. Photo: AFP
‘Every day is a nightmare’: Inside Myanmar, fears and shattered dreams as military clamps down on dissent

  • From decades of impoverishment to a democratic blossoming and now under junta rule, the people of Myanmar are back to square one
  • Although Aung San Suu Kyi has been detained and there is no popular leader to harness the anger of the people, political resistance remains alive

Pei-Hua Yu

Updated: 10:45pm, 7 Feb, 2021

