Protester hold images of detained Myanmar civilian leader Aung San Suu Kyi during a demonstration against the military coup outside the Myanmar Embassy in Bangkok on Sunday. Photo: AFP
‘Every day is a nightmare’: Inside Myanmar, fears and shattered dreams as military clamps down on dissent
- From decades of impoverishment to a democratic blossoming and now under junta rule, the people of Myanmar are back to square one
- Although Aung San Suu Kyi has been detained and there is no popular leader to harness the anger of the people, political resistance remains alive
Topic | Myanmar
Protester hold images of detained Myanmar civilian leader Aung San Suu Kyi during a demonstration against the military coup outside the Myanmar Embassy in Bangkok on Sunday. Photo: AFP