Cheng Lei, a Chinese-born Australian journalist for CGTN, the English-language channel of China Central Television, is seen attending an event in Beijing in August 2020. She was detained the following month and formally arrested on Friday. Photo: AP
Australian journalist Cheng Lei’s arrest in China causes concern, press freedom fears
- The TV anchor at China’s CGTN was formally arrested on Friday for ‘supplying state secrets’, amid deteriorating Australia-China relations
- Her former colleagues, family members and press freedom advocates have expressed concern about her well-being, six months after she was detained
Topic | Australia
