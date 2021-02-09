Japan’s Coast Guard announced it would deploy a patrol vessel to the Ogasawara Islands in the coming months and will also increase the number of officers stationed at the islands. Photo: Xinhua
Japan to station coastguard vessel at Ogasawara Islands to counter Chinese ships
- The move is seen as a response to China dispatching research vessels near Okinotorishima, a rocky atoll which Japan claims as an island
- This could leave Tokyo and Beijing in a stand-off similar to the situation around the Diaoyu, or Senkaku Islands in the East China Sea
