Echoing Hong Kong protests, Malaysia’s ‘five demands’ to king over coronavirus go viral

  • The #KitaMintaLima (We ask for five) hashtag is similar to Hong Kong protesters’ ‘Five demands, not one less’ slogan
  • Sultan Abdullah is urged to take five steps to help the country amid anger over PM Muhyiddin Yassin’s government’s handling of the Covid-19 pandemic

Tashny Sukumaran
Tashny Sukumaran

Updated: 10:15am, 9 Feb, 2021

Malaysia's Sultan Abdullah Sultan Ahmad Shah plays a largely ceremonial role as a constitutional monarch but a new movement is calling on him to take steps over the coronavirus pandemic or change the government. Photo: AFP
