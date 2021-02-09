India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been accused of stifling dissent. Photo: AFP India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been accused of stifling dissent. Photo: AFP
India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been accused of stifling dissent. Photo: AFP
India
This Week in Asia /  Politics

‘Anti-India’ social media posts could cost your passport, says Uttarakhand police chief

  • Uttarakhand and Bihar police warn citizens who criticise government online or in streets could be barred from government jobs and services
  • Critics say this is latest move to stamp out dissent by Narendra Modi’s BJP government as it comes under increasing pressure over farmer protests

Topic |   India
Amrit Dhillon
Amrit Dhillon

Updated: 7:12pm, 9 Feb, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been accused of stifling dissent. Photo: AFP India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been accused of stifling dissent. Photo: AFP
India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been accused of stifling dissent. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE