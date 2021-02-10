The ambassador of the Philippines residence in Tokyo, from the book, History and Heritage of the Kudan: The Official Residence of the Philippine Ambassador to Japan. Photo by Wig Tysmans, reprinted with the permission of the author, historian Ambeth R. Ocampo
Coronavirus: Philippines’ plan to sell Japanese war reparations properties is ‘crooked’ Locsin says, contradicting Duterte
- Foreign secretary Teodoro Locsin Jnr denounces move to sell properties Japan gave Manila after WWII, calling them ‘the blood of our people’
- President Duterte had suggested the sales were needed to stop the national health insurer from going bankrupt as it struggled to pay Covid-related claims
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
The ambassador of the Philippines residence in Tokyo, from the book, History and Heritage of the Kudan: The Official Residence of the Philippine Ambassador to Japan. Photo by Wig Tysmans, reprinted with the permission of the author, historian Ambeth R. Ocampo