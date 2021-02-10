The ambassador of the Philippines residence in Tokyo, from the book, History and Heritage of the Kudan: The Official Residence of the Philippine Ambassador to Japan. Photo by Wig Tysmans, reprinted with the permission of the author, historian Ambeth R. Ocampo The ambassador of the Philippines residence in Tokyo, from the book, History and Heritage of the Kudan: The Official Residence of the Philippine Ambassador to Japan. Photo by Wig Tysmans, reprinted with the permission of the author, historian Ambeth R. Ocampo
The ambassador of the Philippines residence in Tokyo, from the book, History and Heritage of the Kudan: The Official Residence of the Philippine Ambassador to Japan. Photo by Wig Tysmans, reprinted with the permission of the author, historian Ambeth R. Ocampo
This Week in Asia /  Politics

Coronavirus: Philippines’ plan to sell Japanese war reparations properties is ‘crooked’ Locsin says, contradicting Duterte

  • Foreign secretary Teodoro Locsin Jnr denounces move to sell properties Japan gave Manila after WWII, calling them ‘the blood of our people’
  • President Duterte had suggested the sales were needed to stop the national health insurer from going bankrupt as it struggled to pay Covid-related claims

Topic |   Coronavirus pandemic
Raissa Robles
Raissa Robles

Updated: 12:06pm, 10 Feb, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
The ambassador of the Philippines residence in Tokyo, from the book, History and Heritage of the Kudan: The Official Residence of the Philippine Ambassador to Japan. Photo by Wig Tysmans, reprinted with the permission of the author, historian Ambeth R. Ocampo The ambassador of the Philippines residence in Tokyo, from the book, History and Heritage of the Kudan: The Official Residence of the Philippine Ambassador to Japan. Photo by Wig Tysmans, reprinted with the permission of the author, historian Ambeth R. Ocampo
The ambassador of the Philippines residence in Tokyo, from the book, History and Heritage of the Kudan: The Official Residence of the Philippine Ambassador to Japan. Photo by Wig Tysmans, reprinted with the permission of the author, historian Ambeth R. Ocampo
READ FULL ARTICLE