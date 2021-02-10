The Chinese navy conducts exercises in the South China Sea. Photo: AP
Southeast Asia’s China anxieties are rising despite coronavirus aid, most would side with US: study
- While region’s elites acknowledge China has been of more help than the US in the pandemic, their concerns over Beijing’s clout have grown, study finds
- Almost nine in 10 are worried about Beijing’s rising influence, and more than six in 10 now say the bloc should side with the US over China if forced to pick
