An Indian army soldier near Zojila mountain pass, which connects Srinagar to Ladakh. Photo: AFP
Tibetan mind games: India’s edge in border dispute with China?
- With the two sides in a deadlock, New Delhi appears to be playing the Tibet card in an effort to unsettle Beijing and gain an advantage on the ground
- Reported plan to teach Indian officers the Tibetan language and culture is aimed at reading the enemy and making better use of local intelligence
Topic | China-India border dispute
An Indian army soldier near Zojila mountain pass, which connects Srinagar to Ladakh. Photo: AFP