An Indian army soldier near Zojila mountain pass, which connects Srinagar to Ladakh. Photo: AFP
Tibetan mind games: India’s edge in border dispute with China?

  • With the two sides in a deadlock, New Delhi appears to be playing the Tibet card in an effort to unsettle Beijing and gain an advantage on the ground
  • Reported plan to teach Indian officers the Tibetan language and culture is aimed at reading the enemy and making better use of local intelligence

Kunal Purohit
Updated: 7:58pm, 10 Feb, 2021

