Malaysian Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin, left, greeting Indonesian President Joko Widodo before their meeting last week in Jakarta. Some Malaysians have speculated that the new coronavirus exemption order was implemented for Muhyiddin’s benefit. Photo: EPA-EFE
Coronavirus Malaysia: Muhyiddin’s government takes more flak over quarantine exemption order for cabinet ministers
- A ruling under which ministers returning to the country only have to quarantine for three days was met with fierce criticism, if not ridicule
- It was the Muhyiddin government’s latest misstep on the matter, after a number of politicians were caught last year violating Covid-19 restrictions
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
