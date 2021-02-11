An Indian policeman wields a lathi (stick) in a clash with protesting farmers outside Delhi. The use of these batons has been criticised as brutal. Photo: Reuters An Indian policeman wields a lathi (stick) in a clash with protesting farmers outside Delhi. The use of these batons has been criticised as brutal. Photo: Reuters
An Indian policeman wields a lathi (stick) in a clash with protesting farmers outside Delhi. The use of these batons has been criticised as brutal. Photo: Reuters
India
This Week in Asia /  Politics

India farmer protests put police brutality and use of ‘lathis’ under spotlight

  • Delhi police have denied carrying metal batons during protests by farmers, but the use of lathis (sticks) in law enforcement is under renewed scrutiny
  • Police have also come under fire for the deaths of people during the coronavirus lockdown and bowing to political pressure from Narendra Modi’s government

Topic |   India
Sonia Sarkar
Sonia Sarkar

Updated: 10:39am, 11 Feb, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
An Indian policeman wields a lathi (stick) in a clash with protesting farmers outside Delhi. The use of these batons has been criticised as brutal. Photo: Reuters An Indian policeman wields a lathi (stick) in a clash with protesting farmers outside Delhi. The use of these batons has been criticised as brutal. Photo: Reuters
An Indian policeman wields a lathi (stick) in a clash with protesting farmers outside Delhi. The use of these batons has been criticised as brutal. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE