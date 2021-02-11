Parliament House in Canberra. The Parliamentary Joint Committee on Intelligence and Security is holding an inquiry into foreign interference in the country’s higher education sector. Photo: Bloomberg Parliament House in Canberra. The Parliamentary Joint Committee on Intelligence and Security is holding an inquiry into foreign interference in the country’s higher education sector. Photo: Bloomberg
Chinese spying fears revived by security probe into Australian universities

  • An inquiry into foreign interference in Australia’s higher education sector, which relies heavily on exchanges with China, will report its findings in July
  • Universities Australia and academics have cautioned against overreach, warning that driving political agendas could result in an ‘own goal’

John Power
Updated: 1:32pm, 11 Feb, 2021

