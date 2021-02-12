Protesters in front of the Central Bank office in Yangon. Photos: Ye Hein and Facebook Protesters in front of the Central Bank office in Yangon. Photos: Ye Hein and Facebook
Myanmar
Myanmar coup protesters delight the internet with satirical signs

  • As Myanmar’s public protests against the putsch, colourful characters carrying signs with even more colourful language are a hit on social media
  • The signs, written in English, poke fun at the fearsome military – and are proof of a generational change since the Saffron Revolution

Min Ye Kaw
Updated: 7:30am, 12 Feb, 2021

