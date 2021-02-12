Photos of the refugees helped by the North Korea Refugees Human Rights Association of Korea are displayed in Seoul, South Korea. Photo: Reuters
Coronavirus shines light on changing face of North Korean defectors
- Fleeing the hermit state used to be about escaping poverty and hunger
- As Kim Jong-un clamps down on border loopholes fewer are getting through. Many of those who do are motivated by family, freedom and education
