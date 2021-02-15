Indian farmers protesting at the Delhi Ghazipur Border near New Delhi. The US government’s criticism of India’s suspension of the internet during protests has stoked tensions between the two countries. Photo: EPA/EFE
Amid warming India-US ties, defining ‘democratic norms’ becomes a sticking point
- Under Trump, there was little official criticism of eroding religious freedoms in India under the Modi government
- Will the Biden administration put democratic values or the ‘China threat’ at the forefront of bilateral relations?
Topic | US-India relations
